New Regulations on AI Models in the EU: Striking a Balance between Innovation and Safety

After lengthy negotiations, EU policymakers have reached a provisional agreement on regulations for AI models. The focus of these regulations is to ensure the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and mitigate potential harm. However, disagreements in the area of law enforcement have led officials to call for a recess in order to find a resolution.

The AI Act, a groundbreaking bill in the field of AI regulation, is currently in its final stage of the legislative process. The EU Commission, Council, and Parliament are engaging in trilogues to finalize the provisions of this landmark legislation.

The trilogue, which began on December 6th, lasted for 22 hours before a recess was called. During this initial phase of negotiations, an agreement was reached regarding the regulation of powerful AI models.

Scope of Regulation

The definition of AI within the regulation aligns with the main elements of the OECD’s definition, albeit not verbatim. A notable provision in the provisional agreement is that free and open-source software will be excluded from the regulation’s scope, unless they fall under the categories of high-risk systems, prohibited applications, or AI solutions at risk of manipulation.

Further discussions following the recess will revolve around the national security exemption. Some EU countries, led by France, have requested a broad exemption for AI systems used in military or defense purposes, including those employed by external contractors. Additionally, the question of whether the regulation should apply retroactively to AI systems already on the market will be addressed, especially if these systems undergo significant changes.

Foundation Models and Transparency

The compromise document seen by Euractiv outlines the continued use of a tiered approach with automatic categorization for models trained with computing power above a certain threshold. A new annexe will provide criteria for the AI Office to make informed decisions on the designation of AI models. Factors such as the number of business users and the model’s parameters will be taken into account, with the flexibility to adapt these criteria based on technological advancements.

Transparency obligations will be applicable to all models, requiring the publication of sufficiently detailed summaries of training data, ensuring transparency while respecting trade secrets. Moreover, AI-generated content will be required to be easily distinguishable from human-generated content.

Governance and Enforcement

To enforce the provisions related to foundation models, an AI Office will be established within the Commission. This office will be responsible for overseeing AI systems and ensuring compliance with the regulations. National competent authorities will supervise AI systems, coming together in the European Artificial Intelligence Board to guarantee consistent application of the law.

In order to gather feedback from various stakeholders, including civil society, an advisory forum will be established. Additionally, a scientific panel of independent experts will provide guidance on the enforcement of the regulations, identify potential systemic risks, and assist in the classification of AI models with systemic risks.

Prohibited Practices

The AI Act includes a list of banned applications that are considered to pose an unacceptable risk. Some of the prohibited practices include manipulative techniques, systems exploiting vulnerabilities, social scoring, and indiscriminate scraping of facial images.

However, disagreement arises between the European Parliament and the Council regarding the extent of this list. MEPs proposed an extensive list of banned applications, but the Council has displayed resistance. Compromise is being sought to bridge these differing positions.

Controversial topics such as predictive policing, emotion recognition software, and the use of Remote Biometric Identification (RBI) are being addressed in these negotiations. Balance between civil liberties and security concerns is crucial in finding a resolution.

