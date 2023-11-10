India Rejects Canada’s Claims as US Urges Cooperation

India firmly denies the allegations made by Canada regarding its involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June. The dispute has become a heated topic of discussion ahead of the meeting between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

Although the India-Canada diplomatic crisis was not a part of their previous discussions during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, the US State Department has urged India to cooperate with Canada’s investigation into Nijjar’s killing. While the specific topics to be discussed during the Jaishankar-Blinken meeting haven’t been revealed, it is expected that the issue will be addressed.

India has categorically rejected Canada’s allegations as baseless, reiterating that such acts are not part of their policy and principle. Jaishankar emphasized that if Canada provides specific and relevant information, India is open to investigating the matter. However, he noted that the complete picture needs to be understood within the context.

During his speech at the 78th UN General Assembly, Jaishankar urged member states to resist political convenience when responding to extremism, terrorism, and violence. His remarks were perceived as a veiled criticism of both China and Canada. He emphasized the importance of respecting territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of all countries, signaling that a few nations should not set the agenda for the rest of the world.

The diplomatic row between India and Canada was sparked by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claims of “credible allegations” against India in the killing of Nijjar. As tensions run high, the upcoming meeting between Jaishankar and Blinken holds significant importance in addressing the issue and finding a path forward.

