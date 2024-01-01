Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma officially established his cabinet on Saturday, welcoming a total of 22 ministers who took an oath of office at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. The inclusion of notable figures such as Sawai Madhopur MLA Kirori Lal Meena and Jhotwara MLA Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore caught the public eye, along with the appointment of Surendra Pal Singh TT, the BJP candidate for Karanpur assembly seat.

In an unprecedented move, TT was appointed as a junior minister with independent charge, ahead of the forthcoming January 5 polls in Karanpur. The decision drew criticism from the opposition party, Congress, speculating that it violated the model code of conduct. However, instead of quoting party members, this perspective aims to provide a well-rounded understanding of the situation.

By elevating TT before the election, the BJP strategically aimed to convey to voters in Karanpur that their constituency would have representation in the council of ministers if the BJP candidate were to emerge victorious. This move is seen as an attempt to address the possible sympathy votes that Congress nominee Rupinder Singh Kooner, son of the deceased candidate and the sitting MLA, may garner.

Amidst the political maneuvers, it is worth noting that out of the 22 ministers sworn in, 12 received cabinet berths, five were appointed as Ministers of State with independent charge, and five as Ministers of State. Rajasthan’s council of ministers now comprises a total of 25 individuals, including the Chief Minister and deputies. It’s imperative to mention that the newly formed cabinet does not include any Muslim members, as the BJP did not field any candidates from the community in the recent assembly elections.

Q: Are there any women in the new cabinet?

A: Yes, one woman, Jayal MLA Dr Manju Baghmar, took the oath as a Minister of State.

