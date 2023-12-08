New Draft Resolution on Gaza War: Demanding a Humanitarian Ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene today to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza and vote on a new draft resolution. This latest resolution, proposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to address the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip. The draft resolution has garnered support from other Arab nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

This marks the sixth resolution put forward since the start of the war, as the international community seeks to find a solution to the bloodshed. The UAE mission to the UN emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need for decisive action from the Council. However, for the resolution to be adopted, it must receive at least nine votes in favor from the 15-member Security Council, with none of the five permanent members exercising their veto power. These permanent members include the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom.

So far, the Security Council has voted on five resolutions related to the Gaza war but has been unable to pass four due to a lack of consensus among its members. The initial draft proposed by Russia on October 16 faced criticism for not naming or condemning Hamas and was voted against by France, Japan, the UK, and the US. A subsequent draft led by Brazil on October 18 garnered overwhelming support but was vetoed by the US as it did not acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense.

In the following weeks, Russia and the US proposed their own drafts, with the former failing to condemn Hamas and the latter calling for a humanitarian pause instead of a ceasefire. Both resolutions faced opposition and were vetoed by permanent members. It wasn’t until November 15 that a Malta-led resolution calling for humanitarian pauses and aid delivery to Gaza was adopted, with the US, UK, and Russia abstaining.

Outside of the Security Council, a non-binding resolution led by Jordan at the UN General Assembly on October 27 called for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered access to humanitarian aid. This resolution passed with overwhelming support, despite the US and Israel voting against it.

Regarding calls for a ceasefire, Russia, China, Gabon, and Mozambique have consistently voted in favor of immediate ceasefires. The UAE, Brazil, Malta, and Ecuador have expressed support for humanitarian ceasefires. Ghana, Albania, and Switzerland have backed humanitarian pauses without voicing support for outright ceasefires. Japan has voted against ceasefires but supported humanitarian pauses. The US and UK have vetoed resolutions calling for a ceasefire, reinforcing the perception of providing unwavering support to Israel.

As today’s meeting approaches, there is a possibility that the Security Council might take action based on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ advice and consider the new draft resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. However, the US and UK may veto the proposal, as they have done in the past. Critics argue that such actions by the US undermine international efforts to end the conflict and appear to condone the ongoing violence.