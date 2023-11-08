New Title: The Battle Over Recusal: A Legal Drama Unfolds in Israel’s High Court

In a dramatic turn of events at the High Court of Justice, a hearing on a law protecting the Prime Minister of Israel from conflict of interest rules became a fascinating legal spectacle. The attorney general initially appeared to undermine her own position, suggesting that she did not have the authority to force the prime minister to recuse himself from office. However, later in the hearing, the attorney representative made a contradictory statement, indicating that the attorney general did have the power to declare the prime minister incapacitated due to a conflict of interest. This revelation added a new layer of complexity to the case.

The new law, passed in March as an amendment to Basic Law: The Government, aimed to clarify the legal framework surrounding a prime minister’s recusal. Previously, there had been ambiguity regarding the attorney general and the High Court’s power to order a prime minister to step down in cases of conflict of interest. The law addressed this issue and specified that it is the government, not the attorney general, who determines the prime minister’s incapacity.

The court hearing highlighted a deep divide among the justices. Liberal justices expressed concerns about the law’s personal nature and potential abuse for narrow political motives. On the other hand, conservative justices emphasized that the law brought much-needed clarity to the legal situation and had merit, despite being tailored for the current prime minister.

While the court does not intend to strike down the law entirely, it is considering whether to delay its implementation. The concern lies in the law’s specific targeting of the prime minister and the potential benefit it could have for him. The court wants to ensure that the law is implemented correctly and fairly, without granting any undue advantage to the prime minister.

As the hearing concluded after eight hours of intense arguments, the court’s ruling is still pending. However, it remains uncertain when the decision will be handed down, as one of the justices is retiring in October.

This legal drama underscores the ongoing battle over recusal in Israeli politics. It raises important questions about the balance of power between the executive and the judiciary, as well as the limits of the attorney general’s authority. The court’s decision in this case will have significant implications for the future of conflict of interest rules and the functioning of government in Israel.