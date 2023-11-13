President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping Plan to Meet at APEC Summit

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold a meeting during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. The agreement was reached during discussions between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

While the exact date and venue for the meeting have yet to be finalized, both sides are actively working on the logistics. This face-to-face encounter between Biden and Xi is seen as a significant step towards strengthening diplomatic ties and addressing key issues between the two nations.

FAQ:

1. What is APEC?

APEC, which stands for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, is a forum of 21 Pacific countries that aims to promote economic cooperation and free trade in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Why is the Biden-Xi meeting important?

The meeting between President Biden and President Xi is crucial for fostering dialogue and addressing key issues between the two countries. It provides an opportunity for constructive engagement and advancing mutual interests.

Source: AP News