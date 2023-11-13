New Perspective on Africa’s Deadliest Flood Disaster: Aging Dams and the Impact of Climate Crisis

Experts are unraveling the devastating consequences of Africa’s deadliest flood disaster that recently struck the Libyan city of Derna. While a severe storm system called Storm Daniel sparked the floods, it was a deadly combination of factors that led to such catastrophic consequences.

The storm, which had already caused significant damage in Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria, transformed into a “medicane” over the warm waters of the Mediterranean, resembling the characteristics of hurricanes and typhoons. It then unleashed torrential rainfall on Derna, setting a new record of over 16 inches within 24 hours in a nearby city.

Although it is challenging to directly attribute this storm to climate change, scientists are confident that the intensification of extreme weather events, like Storm Daniel, stems from the climate crisis. Rising ocean temperatures provide a perfect breeding ground for these storms, while a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, leading to heavier rainfall.

The peril in Derna is not a new phenomenon. Research conducted by Libya’s Sebha University highlights the city’s vulnerability to flooding, with its dam reservoirs causing five deadly floods since 1942. The dams, constructed between 1973 and 1977, have not undergone maintenance since 2002. The lack of upkeep, combined with aging infrastructure, triggered the dams to burst, releasing immense volumes of water into the city.

The warning signs of this disaster were already known. The research paper from Sebha University emphasized the high flood risk associated with the dams and the urgent need for periodic maintenance to prevent catastrophic flooding. However, these recommendations were left unheeded.

Questions are now being raised about the design standards of the dams. Liz Stephens, a climate risks and resilience expert, raises concerns about whether the dams were adequately equipped to handle such extreme rainfall events. The lack of preparation and poor maintenance of the dams exacerbated the impact of the storm, leading to the tragic loss of lives and destruction of entire neighborhoods.

As the world grapples with the escalating climate crisis, it is crucial to reassess infrastructure resilience and prioritize proactive measures to mitigate the risks associated with extreme weather events. Adequate maintenance, improved designs, and effective warning systems can significantly minimize the devastating consequences of future floods.

