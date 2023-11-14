Aggressive Actions by Chinese Fighter Jets Raise Concerns During UN Mission

Amid a UN mission aimed at enforcing sanctions against North Korea, a Canadian patrol plane was alarmed by the dangerous maneuvers of Chinese fighter jets off the coast of China. These jets not only cut off the plane’s path but also dropped flares in its vicinity, causing concern for the safety and professionalism of such actions.

The incident was reported by Global News, whose journalists were present on the Canadian surveillance aircraft. According to their account, Chinese fighters came as close as 5 meters to the plane. Major-General Iain Huddleston, representing Canada, expressed disappointment over the aggressive behavior exhibited by the Chinese air force. He labeled their actions as unsafe and unprofessional, emphasizing the potential risks these encounters could pose to human life.

In response to the incident, Beijing lodged a diplomatic complaint with Ottawa. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused Canadian planes of engaging in reconnaissance activities against China, urging them to respect factual information and refrain from disseminating falsehoods. The Chinese Defense Ministry did not provide any immediate comments regarding the matter.

This incident sheds light on the mounting frustrations of China over Western military flights near its shores, even if they occur in international airspace. In a similar occurrence in May, the US Pentagon criticized a Chinese fighter jet for executing an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver in front of an American reconnaissance aircraft.

China claims sovereignty over the entirety of the South China Sea, escalating tensions with the United States. These aerial confrontations have the potential to escalate further, as demonstrated by a collision between a US Navy surveillance plane and a Chinese fighter in 2001. While the Chinese pilot was lost and the jet crashed, the US Navy’s EP-3 made an emergency landing on Hainan Island, resulting in a ten-day diplomatic standoff.

The Canadian patrol plane involved in this recent incident was part of a UN mission, along with Japan, France, and the US, aimed at enforcing sanctions against North Korea. The objective of this mission is to monitor potential evasion activities, particularly ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other commodities.

(Source: Bloomberg)