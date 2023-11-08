India’s Evolving Stance on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Despite global headlines on protest rallies over the Israel-Hamas war, one region remains conspicuously quiet: Indian-controlled Kashmir. Known for its vocal pro-Palestinian stance, Kashmir is now under strict restrictions from Indian authorities, barring any solidarity protest and urging Muslim preachers to avoid mentioning the conflict in their sermons. This shift reflects India’s changing foreign policy under populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a move away from its long-held support for the Palestinians.

India has historically balanced its ties with both Israel and Palestine, but Modi’s government has taken a more overt stance in solidarity with Israel. While India condemned the attack by Hamas and expressed solidarity with Israel, it also emphasized the importance of upholding international humanitarian law in Gaza. However, in Kashmir, the restrictions on protest have left many Muslims feeling silenced and unable to voice their support for Palestine.

Kashmiris, who have long shown solidarity with the Palestinians, view the restrictions as painful and a hindrance to their ability to raise their voices against oppression. Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the region, which is divided between India and Pakistan, and in the past, protests in support of Palestine have often turned into demands for an end to India’s rule.

India’s foreign policy shift aligns with the support for Israel among Hindu nationalists, a key vote bank for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Indian TV channels’ coverage of the war has also been seen as stoking anti-Muslim sentiment, which has been instrumental in the rise of Modi’s party. The shift in India’s stance may have a domestic impact due to its large Muslim population.

While India has historically supported the Palestinian cause, with ties steadily growing between India and Israel, the relationship has transformed into a significant security partnership. However, critics of Modi’s government draw parallels between its approaches and some of Israel’s policies, such as demolishing homes, seeing it as a form of collective punishment against Muslims. Beyond Kashmir, protests expressing solidarity with Palestine have largely been silenced by Indian authorities.

India’s evolving stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict reveals a complex interplay between foreign policy and domestic politics, as the country navigates its relationships with Israel, Palestine, and its own Muslim population.