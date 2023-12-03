The ICC Prosecutor Vows to Intensify Investigations in the Palestinian Territories

EDE, Netherlands – The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Sunday that its chief prosecutor will be stepping up efforts to advance investigations in the occupied Palestinian territories. This decision comes following his recent visit to Israel and Ramallah, where he witnessed disturbing scenes related to the deadly attacks on October 7th.

Although the ICC has been conducting investigations into crimes committed by both Hamas and Israeli forces in the region since 2021, no charges have been announced yet. It is worth noting that Israel is not a member state of the court and does not recognize its jurisdiction.

During his trip, Prosecutor Karim Khan expressed deep concern about the serious international crimes committed during the October 7th attacks, which resulted in the loss of many innocent lives. He stated that the ICC was established precisely to address such crimes and hold those responsible accountable.

In addition to engaging with local prosecutors in line with the principle of complementarity, Khan also met with Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas. He emphasized the complexities of fighting in densely populated areas and stressed the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law. Khan acknowledged Israel’s efforts to ensure compliance with these laws through trained lawyers who advise commanders and a robust system.

Furthermore, the prosecutor expressed his profound concern over the significant increase in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. He called for an immediate halt to such acts and reassured that his office is diligently investigating these incidents.

It is important to note that the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza reported a staggering death toll since the beginning of the war on October 7th, with over 15,200 casualties. The ministry highlighted that approximately 70% of the victims were women and children, emphasizing the devastating impact on innocent lives.

To ensure that future actions taken by the ICC are based on objective and verifiable evidence, Khan expressed his intention to collaborate with all stakeholders involved in the conflict. His goal is to establish a solid foundation for prosecution that stands up to scrutiny in the courtroom and maximizes the chances of conviction.

In summary, the ICC prosecutor’s visit to the region has reinforced the commitment to intensify investigations in the occupied Palestinian territories. The pursuit of justice and accountability remains a top priority in addressing the serious international crimes that have taken place. By working with local prosecutors and engaging with all actors involved, the ICC aims to establish a strong evidential basis to achieve its mandate.