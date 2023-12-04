ICC Prosecutor Commits to Thorough Investigations in Israel and Ramallah

The Hague, Netherlands — The International Criminal Court (ICC) is intensifying its investigations into possible crimes committed by Hamas militants and Israeli forces, according to the chief prosecutor, Karim Khan. Following his first visit to Israel and Ramallah, Khan emphasized that the probe is a priority for his office.

The investigation, initiated in 2021, is being conducted with rigor and determination, driven by solid evidence rather than emotion. The conflict that erupted after the deadly attacks by Hamas and other militants on October 7, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, has led to widespread claims of breaches of international law by both sides.

During his visit, Khan visited locations affected by the October 7 attacks and encountered scenes of calculated cruelty. He called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages taken by Hamas and other militants. Khan labeled the attacks against innocent Israeli civilians as some of the most serious international crimes that the ICC was established to address. He is committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

While Israel does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC and is not a member, Khan expressed his willingness to collaborate with local prosecutors when local courts are unable or unwilling to take action. As a court of last resort, the ICC plays a vital role in prosecuting war crimes.

Khan also met with Palestinian officials in Ramallah, including President Mahmoud Abbas, and spoke to Palestinian victims. He emphasized that, despite the complexities of fighting in densely populated areas, international humanitarian law must still apply. Credible allegations of crimes during the conflict should be independently examined and investigated.

Additionally, Khan stressed the importance of allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. He condemned the dire conditions in which medical procedures are performed without proper resources and the diversion of aid by Hamas.

The chief prosecutor also expressed deep concern over the increase in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. Settler violence is unacceptable, and the ICC is actively investigating these incidents. Khan emphasized that no individual armed with an ideology and a weapon should perceive it as open season on Palestinians.

In his pursuit of justice, Khan aims to work with all actors involved in the conflict. He understands the necessity of gathering objective and verifiable evidence that can withstand scrutiny in the courtroom. The ICC will only proceed with cases that have a realistic prospect of conviction.

Through its investigations, the ICC hopes to bring resolution and accountability to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The prioritization of these investigations underscores the commitment of the international community to upholding the principles of justice and human rights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the International Criminal Court (ICC)?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is an international tribunal established to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression. It serves as a court of last resort when local courts are unable or unwilling to bring perpetrators to justice. Website: https://www.icc-cpi.int

2. What is the role of the ICC Prosecutor?

The ICC Prosecutor is responsible for conducting investigations, gathering evidence, and prosecuting individuals accused of committing crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC. The Prosecutor’s office operates independently and impartially. Website: https://www.icc-cpi.int/about/otp

3. What is the principle of complementarity?

The principle of complementarity states that the ICC can only intervene if national courts are unable or unwilling to prosecute individuals accused of crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC. This principle ensures that national judicial systems are given the opportunity to address crimes before the ICC steps in.

4. How does the ICC investigate and gather evidence?

The ICC conducts its investigations independently, gathering evidence from various sources, including witnesses, experts, and documentary evidence. The Prosecutor’s office employs a range of investigative techniques to establish the truth and build cases against individuals suspected of committing crimes.

5. What is the significance of the ICC’s investigations into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

The ICC’s investigations into possible crimes committed by Hamas militants and Israeli forces during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict emphasize the importance of accountability and justice. By investigating and prosecuting those responsible for serious international crimes, the ICC aims to deter future atrocities and foster reconciliation between the parties involved.