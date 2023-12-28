A New Twist in the Case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Implied in ED Chargesheet

In a surprising turn of events, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, has been mentioned in a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The chargesheet relates to her involvement in the acquisition and subsequent sale of a five-acre agricultural land in Faridabad, Haryana, in 2006.

According to the ED, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra allegedly purchased the land from a Delhi-based real estate agent and later sold it back to him in 2010. These actions have raised suspicions of potential money laundering and violations of foreign exchange regulations.

This development comes just days after the ED named her husband, Robert Vadra, in a similar chargesheet linked to a money laundering case involving alleged middleman Sanjay Bhandari. The investigation extends beyond the Vadra family to include a broader probe into the activities of the fugitive arms dealer.

While political reactions have varied, with some opposition leaders criticizing the ED’s actions as an attempt to target opposition leaders, others have called for a fair and thorough investigation. It is essential to remember that the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ applies to all individuals, irrespective of their political affiliation.

