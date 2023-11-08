Concerns Over Security Lead to Temporary Closure of Eritrean Churches in Tel Aviv

Police in Tel Aviv have ordered the temporary closure of four Eritrean churches in response to security concerns following intense clashes between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean regime, as well as police officers. The closure, which has been ordered for the weekend, aims to prevent further violence that may occur during church services.

According to intelligence provided to the police, Eritreans from across Israel were planning to return to Tel Aviv and continue the protests that led to a brawl last week. The two opposing sides were planning to attend the church services wearing traditional white clothing to camouflage their movements.

While some community members have expressed dissatisfaction with the closure, police believe that the church leaders do not hold enough influence over the combatants to prevent violence. The priests’ pleas for calm during the previous fighting did not have any noticeable impact.

Last week’s clashes resulted in numerous injuries, including police officers, and led to the detention of 53 individuals suspected of involvement in the violence. The fighting erupted during a demonstration against an official Eritrean government event celebrating President Isaias Afwerki’s 30-year rule. Opponents of the regime arrived at the scene to protest against the supporters.

These recent incidents are indicative of the deep divisions within the Eritrean community, both inside and outside the country. Many Eritreans have fled over the years, often embarking on treacherous journeys through Sudan and North Africa in an attempt to reach Europe. Approximately 17,000 Eritreans currently reside in Israel, primarily in southern Tel Aviv, which has seen an influx of African migrants in recent decades.

The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is considering various measures in response to the clashes, including the deportation of 1,000 Eritreans involved in the violence. However, such actions have drawn criticism from the United Nations.

The future for migrants and asylum-seekers in Israel remains uncertain, as only a small number have been granted refugee status. The Israeli government has implemented measures that have made their lives more challenging, and tensions between long-time residents and migrants in areas like south Tel Aviv remain high.