Canada-India Trade Mission Postponed Amidst Rising Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, the Canadian trade mission to India scheduled for October has been postponed indefinitely. The decision was confirmed by a spokesperson for Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng, though no specific reasons were given for the cancellation.

Unnamed sources suggest that the delay is a result of unresolved political issues between the two nations. Talks regarding the Canada-India Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA), seen as a precursor to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), have been put on hold. While the exact reasons have not been disclosed, it is believed that Ottawa’s failure to address threats against Indian diplomats and their lack of action during Khalistani parades have played a significant role.

This setback marks a shift in the previously improving relations between Canada and India. Last year, India restored the e-visa facility for Canadian passport holders, a move that was seen as a positive step. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie had also engaged in multiple meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both in person and over the phone. Furthermore, Canada’s recently announced Indo-Pacific strategy acknowledged India’s “strategic importance and leadership” in the region.

In May, Minister Ng and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had issued a joint statement expressing their commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties by the end of the year. However, in June, Ottawa allowed a parade in Brampton, Ontario, that featured a tasteless float depicting the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

During the G20 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held structured meetings with numerous world leaders but only had a casual “pull aside” meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This perceived snub sparked speculation about India’s disapproval of ongoing Khalistani activities. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs voiced their concerns about anti-India activities, including threats against Indian diplomats, damage to diplomatic premises, and threats towards the Indian community in Canada.

Coincidentally, on the same day as the “pull aside” meeting, Khalistani separatists conducted a “referendum” in Surrey, where designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu openly threatened Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, and other leaders. Encouraged by the lack of response from the Canadian government, the Khalistanis have planned another “referendum” for October 29. In response, Trudeau defended the separatist activity as an expression of “freedom of expression.”

The postponement of the trade mission underscores the growing tensions between Canada and India. Without a resolution to the underlying political issues, the prospects of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties remain uncertain.

