Truck Mishap Causes Traffic Chaos as Train Coach Meets Railings

A chaotic traffic situation unfolded near Bhagalpur railway station in Bihar when a truck carrying a train coach collided with a railing on Lohia bridge. The incident resulted in a massive traffic jam as curious onlookers gathered to witness the aftermath.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the accident. The truck lost control and hit one of the railings of Lohia bridge, causing the collision. The coach was being transported as part of preparations for the opening of a new restaurant in the railway complex near the station.

Local police and railway officials worked together to clear the traffic congestion and restore normalcy to the surrounding roads. Despite the disruption caused by the incident, their efforts were successful in minimizing the inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians.

It is worth noting that this mishap comes in the wake of a similar incident where a downed plane got stuck under Piprakothi bridge in Motihari while being transported. These occurrences highlight the challenges and risks associated with the transportation of large and unusual objects.

