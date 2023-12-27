New Delhi: Defence Minister Meets Injured Civilians, Urges Army to Prioritize Citizen Safety

New Delhi: In the wake of recent incidents involving the Army in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the region to address concerns and meet with the families of the affected civilians. During his visit, he stressed the importance of prioritizing citizen safety and urged the Army to be cautious in its actions.

While in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Singh also met with others who were allegedly injured while in military custody. This comes after eight civilians were detained following an ambush on two Army vehicles in Poonch district, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers.

Addressing the Army personnel, the Defence Minister emphasized that it was crucial to win the hearts of the people while ensuring national security. He stated, “We will win wars, but we need to win hearts too. And I know you try your best.”

Following a video that went viral, showing troops allegedly beating and torturing civilians, concerns were raised by the families of the detained individuals and some political parties regarding custodial torture. Several villagers were subsequently admitted to hospitals. However, the authenticity of the video has yet to be determined.

The Army has taken the deaths of the three civilians seriously and has ordered an investigation into the matter. The identities of the deceased have been confirmed as Mohammad Safeer, Shabir Ahmad, and Showkat Hussain, who were among a group of villagers detained from the Bafliaz area.

The responsibility for the Poonch terror attack has been claimed by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front, which is connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organization. This attack occurred shortly after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the government in 2019.

The visit of the Defence Minister follows the recent visit by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, who conducted a review of the ongoing anti-terror operation in Surankote and Rajouri district’s Thanamandi forest belt.

In recent months, the Pir Panjal region, encompassing Rajouri and Poonch districts, has experienced a resurgence in terrorist attacks. Since October 2021, a total of 20 soldiers, including officers and special forces commandos, have lost their lives in these incidents.

As investigations continue and efforts to ensure citizen safety intensify, it is imperative for the Army to maintain transparency, address concerns promptly, and prioritize the well-being of civilians.

