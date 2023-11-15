The Aftermath of Flooding in Libya: A Suppression of Dissent Emerges

After a devastating flood resulted from burst dams in the eastern city of Derna, the authorities in Eastern Libya have been taking steps to silence dissent. Several individuals, including protesters and activists seeking accountability for the government’s mishandling of the catastrophe, have been arrested. Journalists and aid workers have also encountered restrictions and barriers, preventing them from accessing the affected areas.

The torrential rains that caused the flooding on September 11 led to the deaths of thousands of people, sparking outrage amongst the population. However, those who expressed criticism or participated in protests demanding accountability have faced detention. Access to the city of Derna has been restricted, and communication channels, including internet and cellphone services, have been disrupted or shut down entirely. These measures aim to prevent public expressions of anger and discontent regarding the government’s corruption and neglect that allegedly contributed to the disaster.

While some officials attribute the internet outages to damage or sabotage, the severity and extent of the disruption raise suspicions of intentional interference. Journalists covering the events have been ordered to leave the area, hindering their ability to report on the rescue and relief operations. Foreign aid groups and rescue teams, though seemingly unaffected, have observed restrictions placed on civilian volunteer groups from the opposing faction of the divided country.

The confusion and limited flow of reliable information surrounding the flooding stem from the fragmented state of Libyan institutions and media, characterized by political divisions. The death toll is a particularly contentious matter, with conflicting reports from the World Health Organization and eastern administration officials. Communication, logistics, and relief efforts remain disorganized, and authorities have yet to establish clear protocols for granting access to Derna.

The government’s response to the disaster falls in line with their history of utilizing repressive security tactics to subdue perceived threats. The eastern authorities, led by military strongman Khalifa Hifter and his Libyan National Army, claim to be combating Islamist extremism. However, they now suggest that infiltrators may be exploiting the aid efforts to provoke violence, while Islamist media outlets allegedly attempt to exploit the tragedy for political gain.

Residents of Derna, infuriated by the loss and devastation caused by the floods, have denounced the government’s response and called for an international investigation into the dam maintenance responsible for the disaster. Furthermore, protesters demanded the removal of the speaker of Libya’s eastern-based Parliament, who is connected to the Benghazi government. Frustrated with their grievances going unaddressed, protesters burned down the mayor’s residence, sending a powerful message to the authorities.

The communication blackout experienced by Derna residents during the protests and in subsequent days only intensified the sense of isolation. While the government claimed that the outage resulted from damage to fiber-optic cables or sabotage, telecommunications insiders believe it was a deliberate shutdown. The partial restoration of communication services further undermines the official explanation.

The aftermath of the flooding in Libya’s Derna region has exposed the suppression of dissenting voices and the government’s heavy-handed approach to maintaining control. The focus remains on rebuilding the devastated city, but the cracks in the system have become more apparent than ever.

