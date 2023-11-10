Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United Nations General Assembly witnessed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden addressing the assembly in New York City. This move was an attempt to garner international support for the US-NATO war against Russia. The recent failure of Ukraine’s “spring offensive” has left the Ukrainian government in crisis, leading to the dismissal of key defense officials. However, the Biden administration is responding to this setback by escalating the war.

As the situation intensifies, the US media’s coverage of the conflict is becoming more explicit in its language of open war against Russia. Calls for further military intervention and the delivery of advanced weaponry to Ukraine are growing louder. The New York Times’ Thomas Friedman, known for his advocacy of war, has urged the US to remove all restraints and supply Ukraine with the necessary arsenal to inflict damage on Russia.

The US’s involvement in the conflict is becoming increasingly apparent. The Biden administration is urging Congress to allocate an additional $21 billion in weapons and aid to Ukraine, on top of the already substantial amount of funding provided. Plans are being made to send long-range missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory, posing a significant risk to Moscow. By openly discussing the deployment of these missiles, the US is abandoning any pretense of non-aggression towards Russia.

The potential consequences of this escalation are profound. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has warned of the risk of nuclear escalation in the conflict. The United States’ desperation to maintain its global hegemony and the dominance of the US dollar is driving its direct involvement in the war. With NATO weapons already being used for strikes inside Russia, the deployment of troops or even the use of nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out.

However, there is hope for avoiding this disaster. The growing sentiment for a mass strike movement in the American and Canadian auto industries indicates a social force that can actively work towards de-escalation. It is crucial to recognize the dangers of a prolonged and intensified conflict and strive for a peaceful resolution that prioritizes the well-being and safety of all involved parties.

