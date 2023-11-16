United Nations Criticized for Imbalanced Resolutions Condemning Israel

The United Nations (UN) has come under scrutiny for adopting multiple resolutions that condemn Israel for alleged human rights violations while failing to condemn other groups or nations. This has raised concerns, especially as antisemitism is on the rise. Critics argue that these resolutions are one-sided and contribute to the demonization of the Jewish state.

One of the resolutions, passed by the UN’s Second Committee, focuses on economic and financial issues. It demands that Israel cease its activities in the Golan Heights region of Syria. The resolutions were drafted and co-sponsored by Syria, and they received overwhelming support with 151 votes in favor, six against, and 11 abstentions. Only Canada, Israel, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and the United States opposed the measure.

The passing of these resolutions has sparked outrage among critics, who argue that they reflect an unfair bias against Israel. Hillel Neuer, the executive director of UN Watch, denounced the resolutions as a deliberate attempt to demonize Israel. He emphasized that these annual resolutions do not contribute to peace or human rights.

The Syrian-backed resolution concerning the Golan Heights has drawn particular criticism. Critics argue that it is morally offensive to support a call for more people to be handed over to the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Syrian government has been accused of gross human rights abuses and war crimes, including the killing of its own people. This resolution also fails to acknowledge the more than 3,000 Palestinians killed by Assad’s forces.

Anne Bayefsky, director of the Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, accused the UN of advancing Hamas’ interests by targeting Israel with these resolutions. She argued that the UN is perpetuating false accusations against Jews, a phenomenon known as “blood libel.” Bayefsky also criticized the UN for presenting a moral equivalence between a democratic state defending itself and a terrorist organization.

Despite these concerns, the UN has yet to respond to the criticisms. The lack of condemnation for Hamas and other groups and nations has raised questions about the UN’s commitment to impartiality and its adherence to its own charter.

FAQ:

Q: What is the UN criticized for?

A: The UN is criticized for passing multiple resolutions condemning Israel while failing to condemn other groups or nations.

Q: What does Hillel Neuer say about the resolutions?

A: Hillel Neuer, the executive director of UN Watch, believes that the resolutions aim to demonize Israel and do not contribute to peace or human rights.

Q: What is the content of the Syrian-backed resolution?

A: The resolution demands Israel to cease its activities in the Golan Heights region of Syria.

Q: Who opposed the resolutions?

A: Canada, Israel, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and the United States opposed the resolutions.

Q: What concerns have been raised about the resolutions?

A: Critics argue that the resolutions lack balance and reflect an unfair bias against Israel. They also highlight the moral offenses committed by the Syrian government.

Q: What does Anne Bayefsky accuse the UN of?

A: Anne Bayefsky accuses the UN of advancing Hamas’ interests and perpetuating “blood libel” against Jews. She also criticizes the UN for presenting a moral equivalence between a democratic state and a terrorist organization.