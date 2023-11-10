Finance Minister Urges Military Action and Settlement Construction in Response to West Bank Attack

In the aftermath of a terror attack that claimed the lives of two Israelis in the West Bank, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for a strong military response and increased settlement construction in the area. The attack took place in the town of Huwara, which has been a site of frequent violent incidents between Israelis and Palestinians.

Smotrich emphasized the need for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “go on the offensive” in Judea and Samaria, the biblical names for the West Bank, to restore deterrence and ensure security. He also expressed his determination that terror would never succeed in uprooting Israelis from their land. These statements reflect Smotrich’s stance as the head of the far-right Religious Zionism party.

While the Finance Minister’s remarks have drawn criticism in the past, he emphasized the importance of intensifying settlement construction and strengthening existing settlements in the region. The plan to legalize 155 wildcat outposts throughout the West Bank is another step in this direction, as proposed by Smotrich.

Various politicians have expressed condolences for the victims of the attack and pledged to bring the perpetrator to justice. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack as “cruel and criminal” and assured that security forces were diligently working to apprehend the murderer. President Isaac Herzog also stressed the need to prevent terror from prevailing, while Opposition Leader Yair Lapid expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

In response to the attack, Settlements Minister Orit Strock called for lessons to be learned not only for the perpetrator but for the entire environment that supports terrorism. However, the head of the opposition’s Labor party, Merav Michaeli, criticized the government for the surge in terror attacks and questioned their accountability.

The US State Department unequivocally condemned the terrorist attack and called for immediate steps to end violence and incitement. Meanwhile, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the attack, considering it a “heroic” response to what they perceive as the crimes of Israeli occupation.

The West Bank has experienced escalating violence, including Palestinian attacks on Israeli civilians and troops, military arrest raids, and settler attacks targeting Palestinians. While both Israeli and Palestinian casualties have been reported, efforts to find a resolution and maintain peace in the region continue to be of utmost importance.