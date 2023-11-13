Israeli Settler Detained Following Fatal Incident in West Bank

In a surprising turn of events, an Israeli settler suspected of killing a Palestinian in the West Bank will remain in custody, as ruled by the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday. The court’s decision overturned a previous ruling by the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court and will keep one of the two suspects detained until Friday.

Judge Tamar Bar-Asher favored releasing one of the suspects, Elisha Yared, while the second suspect, Yehiel Indore, will remain in custody due to injuries sustained during the incident. The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court had initially ordered the release of both suspects, citing insufficient evidence.

Police suspect both Yared and Indore of causing the death of 19-year-old Palestinian Qosai Jammal Mi’tan either intentionally or through negligence, and they may face charges of obstruction of justice. The court ruling indicates that the evidence against Yared did not meet the necessary standard to establish the crime of manslaughter, while Indore claims to have fired his weapon in self-defense.

Hamas has criticized the decision to release one of the suspects, claiming it demonstrates support for Israeli terrorism. Meanwhile, four Palestinians suspected of attacking the settlers during the incident remain in custody.

While the investigation continues, it is worth noting that challenges have arisen due to the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to hand over Mi’tan’s body for forensic testing. The police suspect that Yared buried the weapon allegedly used by Indore to kill Mi’tan in an outpost where he resides. If an indictment is filed, Yared is likely to face charges of obstructing justice and possessing a weapon without a license, rather than murder.

It is important to await further developments as the legal proceedings unfold, shedding light on the details surrounding this tragic incident in the West Bank.

