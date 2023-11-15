Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Minister, recently made a visit to the Arctic nuclear test site on Novaya Zemlya. This visit holds great importance as it sheds light on Russia’s secretive military structures and their nuclear capabilities.

Accompanied by Rosatom General Director Alexei Likhachev, Shoigu’s trip to Novaya Zemlya showcased the collaboration between the Defense Ministry and Rosatom in maintaining and testing nuclear warheads. Photos released by the Ministry provide a glimpse into the operations conducted in this remote location.

Novaya Zemlya is known for its historical significance in nuclear testing. While the last real nuclear explosions took place there over three decades ago, subcritical testings continue to occur in the valley south of the military settlement of Severny. The archipelago has witnessed a total of 132 nuclear and thermonuclear weapon tests since 1955, including the infamous 1961 Tsar bomba, the largest nuclear explosion in history.

Before his visit to Novaya Zemlya, Shoigu held a meeting of the Collegium, where he expressed concerns about Finland’s accession to NATO and Sweden’s potential future entry into the alliance. He believes that these developments pose a serious destabilizing factor for Russia, as its land border with NATO countries would almost double. Shoigu claimed that there could be a deployment of additional military contingents and NATO strike weapons on Finnish territory, which could potentially threaten critical targets in northwestern Russia.

It is important to note that these concerns about joining NATO were not on the political agenda in Helsinki or Stockholm until Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in 2022. Shoigu’s statements about the collective West waging a proxy war against Russia and supporting the Ukrainian government were unfounded.

While specific details about Russia’s response to Finland and Sweden’s potential NATO membership were not disclosed during the Collegium meeting, it was mentioned that troop grouping along the western borders would be strengthened. This indicates Russia’s intention to bolster its military presence in response to perceived threats.

In conjunction with Shoigu’s visit, the Northern Fleet initiated a major command and staff exercise in the Barents Sea, emphasizing Russia’s readiness and preparedness in the Arctic region.

Overall, Sergei Shoigu’s visit to the Arctic nuclear test site offers a unique insight into Russia’s military capabilities, their concerns regarding NATO expansion, and their commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the region.

