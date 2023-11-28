UN Women Sparks Controversy with Deleted Statement on Hamas Attack in Israel

In a surprising turn of events, UN Women recently faced backlash for tweeting, and subsequently deleting, a statement condemning the Hamas attack in Israel that took place nearly 50 days ago. The women’s rights group, known for its efforts in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, found itself under scrutiny for its delayed response and alleged double standard in addressing gender-based violence against Israeli women.

The initial statement, which was posted on UN Women’s Instagram page, read, “We condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on October 7 and continue to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” However, it was swiftly replaced with a revised statement that omitted any mention of Hamas and solely focused on advocating for the release of hostages.

This move caused widespread dissatisfaction among Jewish women activists and Israelis, reigniting the debate surrounding UN Women’s perceived bias. Critics, including prominent figures like Sheryl Sandberg, have openly voiced their concerns, leading to the emergence of hashtags such as “#MeToo_UNless_UR_A_Jew.”

When approached for comment, UN Women explained that the decision to delete the post stemmed from a shift in their messaging priorities. The organization stated that the post was initially scheduled in advance but had become incongruent with their updated focus on the release of hostages, particularly due to the recent developments surrounding the temporary truce.

The media specialist representing UN Women acknowledged the potential for mistakes in managing multiple social media campaigns, especially during the busy period of the 16 Days of Activism. She clarified that UN Women has consistently condemned the Hamas attacks and advocated for the release of hostages since the conflict began. Furthermore, the organization has emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into all allegations of gender-based violence, prioritizing the rights and safety of those affected.

This incident comes in the wake of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Notably, a provision condemning the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks was ultimately voted down. Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, also held a session on the crimes against humanity committed against women during the massacre.

UN Women had faced previous criticism for its silence on sexual violence against Israeli women during the conflict. While the organization issued an initial statement on October 13 condemning the attacks on Israeli civilians, subsequent public comments focused exclusively on Palestinians. Last week, Sima Bahous, the executive director of UN Women, called for an extension of the temporary truce and the release of all hostages.

The National Council for Jewish Women, which had previously voiced concerns about UN Women’s lack of response to sexual violence against Israeli women, deemed the organization’s second statement to be inadequate. They emphasized the urgency for UN Women to explicitly acknowledge the severity of Hamas’ terrorist attack, including the atrocities committed against Israeli civilians.

