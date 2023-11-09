British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Leads the Charge Against American XL Bully Dogs

In a move to protect communities from potential harm, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken a definitive stance against American XL Bully dogs. Following a surge of public outcry surrounding recent attacks involving this breed, Sunak has announced plans to ban them in the United Kingdom.

Although the American XL Bully is not recognized as a breed by organizations like the Kennel Club in Britain or the American Kennel Club in the United States, Sunak argued that their undefined status poses a significant threat to public safety. “It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast,” Sunak stated in a video address.

To effectively address the issue, government officials will collaborate with law enforcement and canine experts to establish a legal definition for the American XL Bully. Once this vital groundwork is complete, the breed will be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act, with the new legislation expected to be in place by the year’s end.

This decision comes in the wake of several alarming incidents, including a devastating attack on an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham, England. The prime minister expressed his horror at the recent videos depicting the dangers posed by American XL Bully dogs, particularly to children. Taking into account existing bans on four other breeds – pitbull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino, and fila Brasileiro – campaigners have been calling for the inclusion of American XL Bully dogs, citing the potential dangers associated with their breeding history.

In response, the U.K.’s Kennel Club has emphasized that no breed of dog is inherently dangerous and argues against breed-specific bans. According to the organization, the primary factors contributing to attacks lie in irresponsible dog ownership and the training of dogs to be aggressive.

While the XL Bully’s muscular build and heavier bone structure may be reminiscent of its bull-baiting origins, it is important to assess each individual dog’s behavior rather than stigmatizing the entire breed.

As the ban on American XL Bully dogs looms, it reflects an ongoing debate regarding dog breeds, responsible ownership, and public safety. Balancing the rights of dog owners with the need to protect communities will present an ongoing challenge for policymakers and legislators alike.