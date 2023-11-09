Turkey Launches Air Strikes on Militant Targets in Response to Ankara Attack

In a swift and decisive response to the recent bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey has unleashed a series of air strikes on militant targets in northern Iraq. This comes after Kurdish militants claimed responsibility for orchestrating the attack, which targeted government buildings and resulted in the deaths of the attackers and injury to two police officers.

The air strikes targeted various locations in Iraq’s Metina, Hakurk, Qandil, and Gara regions, destroying 20 caves, shelters, and depots used by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The Turkish defence ministry has stated that many militants were “neutralised” in these strikes, a term often used to denote the killing of militants.

Turkey has stepped up its military action against the PKK in northern Iraq in recent years, citing self-defense rights under Article 51 of the United Nations charter. However, Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid has rejected Turkey’s repeated air strikes and the presence of Turkish bases in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict between the two parties.

The PKK has long been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Originating in southeast Turkey in 1984, the PKK has been responsible for an insurgency that has claimed the lives of over 40,000 people.

In response to the Ankara attack, Turkish counterterrorism police have conducted raids, detaining 20 individuals suspected of having links to the PKK. Among those detained are provincial Kurdish spokespersons and district heads of a pro-Kurdish political party, accused of aiding and providing shelter to PKK members.

As Turkey remains steadfast in its fight against the PKK, President Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed the country’s strategy of establishing a “security strip” along its southern borders. While the exact nature of these “new steps” is yet to be revealed, it is evident that Turkey is determined to prevent future attacks and ensure the safety of its citizens.

With a firm stance against terrorism, Turkey continues to exercise its right to self-defense, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.