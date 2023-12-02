The Hamas’s Sexual Violence Condemned by UN Women After 8 Weeks

The recent acts of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on Israeli women on October 7 have received widespread condemnation from the United Nations (UN) Women, an organization dedicated to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment. In a statement, the UN Women expressed its unequivocal condemnation of the brutal attacks carried out by Hamas, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations and prosecution of all reported cases of gender-based violence.

The UN Women’s call for justice highlights its commitment to ensuring that the rights of the victims remain at the forefront of any investigation. While the UN body has faced criticism in the past for not holding terrorist groups accountable for sexual assault, this recent condemnation demonstrates a firm stance against such acts of violence.

It is important to note that a previous post on UN Women’s official Instagram account, which initially mirrored its condemnation, was taken down and replaced with a message calling for the release of hostages. The removal of the post was attributed to a shift in focus by the organization. However, UN Women clarified that the scheduled post no longer aligned with their intended priorities.

In an interview with CNN, Sarah Hendriks, the deputy director of UN Women, expressed deep concern over the disturbing reports of gender-based and sexual violence that occurred on October 7. Hendriks stressed the importance of impartial and independent investigations, acknowledging the mounting evidence provided by Israeli investigations.

UN Women has recently faced accusations of holding double standards when it comes to Israel. Activists, particularly Jewish women’s rights advocates, have called on the UN agency to speak out against the crimes against women committed on October 7. Hashtags such as #MeToo_UNless_UR_A_Jew have gained traction online, shedding light on the demand for consistent condemnation of gender-based violence, regardless of the perpetrators.

In the pursuit of justice and accountability, UN Women continues to push for an unbiased examination of the sexual violence that occurred on October 7. By condemning Hamas’s actions and advocating for thorough investigations, UN Women seeks to ensure the rights and safety of women are protected in all circumstances.

