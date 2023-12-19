Archaeological Survey of India Submits Gyanvapi Survey Report

After several extensions, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has finally submitted its survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The report, along with a list of articles found in debris at the mosque compound, was submitted in two sealed envelopes before Varanasi district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha.

The ASI had requested seven extensions to complete the survey, which was ordered by the district court on July 21. The purpose of the survey was to determine whether the 17th-century mosque in Varanasi was built over a pre-existing temple structure.

In anticipation of the report’s filing, the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM) – the Gyanvapi mosque management committee – requested that the report be filed in a sealed envelope. They emphasized the need for confidentiality and requested a personal undertaking to ensure the report would not be leaked or commented upon until it is examined.

However, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs objected to this request, stating that there is no provision for filing the ASI report in a sealed cover and no such order has been issued by the Supreme Court. They also demanded a copy of the report.

The judge has scheduled the next hearing for December 21, where the demand for a copy of the ASI report will be addressed.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the ASI survey?

A: The purpose of the ASI survey is to determine whether the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built over a pre-existing temple structure.

Q: Who requested the report to be filed in a sealed envelope?

A: The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, requested the report to be filed in a sealed envelope.

Q: When is the next hearing scheduled?

A: The next hearing is scheduled for December 21.