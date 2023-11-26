The Celebration of Freedom: 17 Hostages Released After 51 Days in Captivity

In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, 17 hostages, including 14 Israelis and 3 Thai citizens, were finally released by Hamas after enduring 51 days in captivity. The long-awaited moment of reunion and joy was tinged with the sobering news that one of the hostages, 84-year-old Elma Avraham, faces a life-threatening medical condition upon her release.

Avraham, who was immediately transported to Soroka Hospital in Israel’s south by helicopter, arrived in a weakened physical state and in a serious clinical condition. The medical staff at Soroka Hospital is dedicated to providing her with the utmost care and attention to ensure her recovery.

The ordeal faced by the captives and their families has been ongoing, with anxieties and hopes intertwined. The great aunt and cousin of 4-year-old Avigail Idan, who was amongst those released, expressed their profound relief and gratitude that she is now safe and will be reunited with her loved ones. They credited the dedicated efforts of President Biden and his team, as well as the Qatari government and other informal actors involved in securing her release.

This uplifting moment serves as a testament to the possibility of bringing all hostages back home. It reinforces the commitment of those involved in the rescue mission to continue pushing for the safe return of all the remaining hostages held captive. The families of the hostages can take solace in the fact that today’s release signifies a crucial step forward in their fight for reunification.

In a statement issued by Hamas, they expressed their willingness to extend the four-day truce with Israel, but on the condition that serious efforts are made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israeli custody. The desire for reciprocity and balance in the release of hostages remains a key focus for both sides.

Additionally, a disturbing incident unfolded in Burlington, Vermont, where three Palestinian university students were shot and seriously wounded. While the local authorities have not disclosed a suspect or a motive, the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee has urged law enforcement to initiate a hate crimes investigation. The injured students, graduates of Ramallah Friends School in the West Bank, have been identified as Tahseen Ahmad, Kinnan Hamid, and Hisham Awartani.

As the cease-fire and hostage release efforts continue, further diplomatic strides are expected. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to arrive in Israel this week to engage in discussions about a possible extension of the cease-fire and the release of more hostages held by Hamas. The United States is committed to facilitating the safe return of all hostages, working towards a lasting peace in the region.

