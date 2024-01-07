Assessing the Progress of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Analyzing the Key Players

After months of devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas, the question arises: who is winning in this tragic situation? As 19th-century German war strategist Helmuth von Moltke famously said, “No battle plan survives first contact with the enemy.” This sentiment seems to apply to the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.

With over 22,000 Palestinian and 1,200 Israeli deaths, and approximately 85% of Gazans displaced, the violence has taken a heavy toll on civilians. Additionally, a quarter of Gaza’s population is facing famine, according to the United Nations.

As the conflict continues, it appears to be heading towards a potential stalemate. Let’s examine the current geopolitical stance of the main players involved as the new year begins.

Israel: Limited Success and a Conundrum

Israel has not yet achieved its primary war objectives: the destruction of Hamas and the liberation of the remaining hostages. Hamas fighters continue to employ their tunnel network to ambush Israeli soldiers and launch rockets, albeit in smaller numbers compared to the initial stages of the conflict.

Despite Israel’s inability to achieve these objectives, it did achieve a symbolic victory with the alleged targeted killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri. However, the two Hamas leaders that Israel wants to eliminate, political leader Yahya Sinwar and military leader Mohammed Deif, remain at large.

The Israeli government also faces internal divisions regarding the future governance of Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the idea of Gaza being controlled by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority dominated by Fatah. An alternative plan has yet to be articulated by the Prime Minister.

Israel’s extensive bombing campaigns have led to a decline in international opinion, as evident in the recent UN General Assembly vote calling for a ceasefire. The war’s management has caused internal divisions and indecision within the Israeli government, raising questions about Netanyahu’s leadership.

Hamas: Sustaining Amidst Adversity

Hamas has undoubtedly suffered losses, with Israel claiming to have killed or captured a significant number of its fighting force. Nonetheless, Hamas’s primary achievement lies in its survival rather than defeating Israel outright.

The attack on October 7 by Hamas has brought the Palestinian issue to the forefront of the Middle East agenda. The conflict has generated anger among citizens in Arab states that have signed peace agreements with Israel. It has also halted the imminent Israeli-Saudi agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.

Opinion polls show a rise in support for Hamas in the West Bank and Gaza, indicating potential results in Palestinian elections that may not align with Israel and the US’s preferences.

United States: Limitations in Influence

President Joe Biden initially embraced Netanyahu following the Hamas attack. However, subsequent US efforts to influence Israel’s war plans have not yielded significant results.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s attempt to persuade Israel to end the war by the new year did not succeed. His current visit to the region is unlikely to bring about major changes.

Furthermore, divisions within the US may impact Biden’s position in the upcoming presidential election. Progressive, college-educated individuals who traditionally vote Democratic have participated in demonstrations against the US’s public support for Israel’s right to self-defense.

Sources:

– [United Nations](https://www.un.org/)

– [The Economist](https://www.economist.com/)