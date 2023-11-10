Renewed Tensions in Gabon as Military Coup Causes African Union to Suspend Membership

In a shocking turn of events, the African Union has made the decision to “immediately suspend” Gabon after a military coup ousted President Ali Bongo. This announcement has sent shockwaves throughout the international community and has raised concerns about the stability and future of Gabon.

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council, in a strongly worded statement, condemned the military takeover of power and made the decision to suspend Gabon from participating in all activities of the AU, its organs, and institutions. This suspension will remain in place until constitutional order is restored in the country.

The decision to suspend Gabon came after a meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council, which discussed the situation in Gabon. Chaired by Bankole Adeoye of Nigeria and Willy Nyamitwe of Burundi, the meeting aimed to address the escalating crisis in the country.

Hours before the AU’s decision, Gabon’s military junta announced that General Brice Oligui Nguema, the leader of the coup, would be sworn in as the country’s transitional president on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the constitutional court, according to the army’s announcement on state TV.

The junta also emphasized its commitment to respecting all commitments, both domestic and international, and to phasing in transitional institutions. This announcement was made by Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, the spokesperson for Gabon’s newly formed Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), during a televised statement.

Despite the military coup, the opposition alliance Alternance 2023 called on the military officers who seized power to continue the election process and finish counting the presidential vote. The opposition alliance had earlier accused President Bongo of fraud and demanded a peaceful transition of power.

The situation in Gabon remains uncertain and tensions are high. The international community is closely watching developments in the country, and there are calls for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. The African Union’s decision to suspend Gabon reflects the severity of the situation and highlights the need for a return to constitutional order.

FAQ:

Q: What is the African Union?

A: The African Union is a continental union consisting of 55 African countries. Its purpose is to promote unity, peace, and development in Africa.

Q: What is a military coup?

A: A military coup is the sudden and illegal seizure of power by a military faction, usually through the overthrow of the existing government.

Q: Who is President Ali Bongo?

A: President Ali Bongo was the president of Gabon until he was ousted in the military coup. He had been in power since 2009.

Q: What is constitutional order?

A: Constitutional order refers to the adherence to a country’s constitution and the rule of law. It involves the proper functioning of democratic processes and institutions.

