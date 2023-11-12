The African Union Granted Permanent Membership in G20, Paving the Way for Stronger Global Cooperation

In an unprecedented move, the African Union has been invited to join the Group of 20 (G20) as a permanent member. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the historic announcement during the inauguration of a leaders’ summit in New Delhi, which brought together the world’s most affluent nations.

Modi’s invitation to the chair of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, was greeted with applause from attending leaders. This decision signifies a major transformation for the African Union, granting it the status of a permanent member, similar to the European Union. As a result, the G20 may potentially transition to the G21, granting the African bloc a significant role in one of the most influential global governance bodies.

The African Union, comprised of all 55 African nations, has previously participated in G20 meetings as a guest invitee, alongside other prominent organizations such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. However, this elevated position will allow the African Union to have a front-row seat in shaping global policies. This move aligns with Modi’s agenda as the G20 president to strengthen India’s leadership in the Global South and forge stronger ties with wealthier countries.

During his opening remarks, Modi called upon world leaders to work together to build trust and reliance, addressing critical issues such as global economic concerns, climate change, and pressing global challenges. This decision to include the African Union reflects India’s commitment to viewing the world as one global family, recognizing the importance of African nations as valuable partners within the G20.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the African Union?

The African Union is a continental body consisting of 55 member states, encompassing all countries within the African continent. Its primary goal is to promote unity, peace, and socio-economic development in Africa.

What is the G20?

The G20, also known as the Group of Twenty, is an international forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union. The G20 represents the world’s major economies and serves as a platform for discussions on global economic governance, policies, and cooperation.

How will the African Union benefit from permanent membership in the G20?

The African Union’s permanent membership in the G20 grants it a prominent position in shaping global policies, particularly in areas such as the economy, trade, and international development. It provides an opportunity for African nations to have a more influential voice on the world stage and collaborate with other G20 members to address pressing global challenges.

