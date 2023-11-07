ECOWAS Urges Diplomatic Solution in Niger Amidst Political Crisis

The recent military coup in Niger has prompted the African Union (AU) to suspend Niger from all its activities and call on its members to refrain from actions that might legitimize the junta. Western allies and democratic African states are concerned about the potential expansion of Islamist groups in the Sahel region and Russia’s increasing influence. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been engaged in negotiations with the junta and is prepared to deploy troops to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

In a positive development, ECOWAS mediator Abdulsalami Abubakar described his recent visit to Niger as “very fruitful” and expressed optimism about a peaceful resolution. Abubakar, a former military leader of Nigeria, emphasized the desire to avoid war but acknowledged that progress was being made through dialogue with the junta.

The AU Peace and Security Council supports ECOWAS’s activation of a standby force and has requested the AU Commission to assess the economic, social, and security implications of deploying such a force. Additionally, the AU Commission will compile a list of junta members and their supporters for targeted sanctions and punitive measures.

Despite pressure to step down, the junta has proposed a three-year timeline for organizing elections, a plan rejected by ECOWAS. The regional body’s Parliament is against military intervention and advocates for a diplomatic solution due to the grave implications of armed involvement in Niger.

The political crisis in Niger carries significant implications beyond the region. The country’s strategic importance as a base for U.S. and French troops combating Islamist militant groups underscores the need for a peaceful resolution. The United States and France are closely consulting with ECOWAS and other partners to ensure the preservation of democracy in Niger.

The AU has expressed strong opposition to any external interference in the situation by non-African actors or countries, including private military companies. This statement likely alludes to Russian mercenary group Wagner, which operates in neighboring Mali. Chinese diplomat Wu Peng emphasized the importance of Africans finding solutions to African problems.

Efforts to resolve the political crisis in Niger continue, but the need for a diplomatic solution remains paramount. Regional and international actors must work together to protect democratic values, maintain stability, and prevent further escalation of the situation.