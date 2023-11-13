The African Union Takes Action Against Niger’s Military Takeover

The African Union (AU) has implemented measures to address the recent military coup in Niger, which saw the country taken over by a military junta on July 26. The AU, a collective of 55 member states, has decided to suspend Niger’s participation in all AU activities until constitutional order is effectively restored in the country.

During a meeting held by the AU’s Peace and Security Council on August 14, the decision to suspend Niger was made. The AU now calls on its members and the international community to reject this unauthorized change of government and refrain from legitimizing the illegal regime in Niger.

In response to the military coup, the AU Peace and Security Council has asked the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to assess its decision to deploy a standby force to Niger. This assessment will evaluate the economic, social, and security implications of such a deployment.

Initially, ECOWAS gave the junta a seven-day ultimatum to restore power or face consequences, including military intervention. However, military action has not yet been taken, as ECOWAS and its allies, including the United States and the European Union, have attempted various diplomatic approaches and dialogue.

Recently, a top ECOWAS official stated that the bloc is prepared to move forward with military intervention in Niger and has set a “D-Day” for action. The Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace & Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, emphasized that ECOWAS is not willing to engage in endless dialogue with the junta and that military forces are ready to act when the order is given.

The African Union expresses its solidarity with ECOWAS and supports its efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger through diplomatic means. The AU urges the military junta to prioritize the interests of Niger and its people and to promptly return to the barracks, submitting to civilian authorities in accordance with Niger’s Constitution.

The AU’s decision to suspend Niger comes shortly after the junta proposed a return to democracy within three years. General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger’s military ruler who orchestrated the coup, emphasized during a televised address that neither the junta nor the people of Niger desire war and that they remain open to dialogue. The specifics of the transition will be determined in the next 30 days through a national dialogue organized by the junta, and the transition period itself should not exceed three years.

