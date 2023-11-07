Gabon’s Military Coup Sparks Concerns of Political Instability in Africa

Gabon, a small African nation, is currently facing political turmoil following a military coup that resulted in the ouster of President Ali Bongo. The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has expressed its strong condemnation of the military takeover and has decided to suspend Gabon from participating in all activities of the AU.

The military coup took place after disputed elections in which President Bongo was declared the winner. This marked the end of the Bongo family’s nearly six-decade-long rule and posed a new challenge for a region that has already witnessed eight coups since 2020. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has described this trend of political instability as a “contagion of autocracy” spreading across Africa.

The coup in Gabon has also raised concerns among other African political blocs. The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) has condemned the military takeover and is planning an imminent meeting of heads of state to determine the appropriate response. The Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), which includes countries with similar regimes to the Bongo family, has exhibited a muted reaction, partly due to fears of a contagion of coups.

These recent events highlight the limited leverage of African powers when confronted with military takeovers. Previous coups in countries such as Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger have demonstrated the challenges faced in restoring political stability and democracy. The international community, including African leaders, must work together to contain this growing threat and uphold democratic principles.

It is crucial for African nations to strengthen their institutions, promote good governance, and ensure free and fair elections to prevent the recurrence of military interventions. The African Union and regional blocs like ECOWAS and ECCAS must adopt a unified and decisive approach to address these political crises promptly. By doing so, they can advance the cause of stability, democracy, and peace across the continent.