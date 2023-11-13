African Union Convenes to Address the Spreading Wave of Autocracy in Gabon

African leaders gather today to discuss the recent military coup in Gabon, which further exacerbates the growing contagion of autocracy that is sweeping across the continent. The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has called for an urgent meeting on the situation, aiming to formulate a response to the officers who forcibly removed President Ali Bongo and installed their own leader.

The meeting, chaired by Bankole Adeoye of Nigeria, the AU commissioner for political affairs, along with Willy Nyamitwe, the current chair of the council’s rotating chair from Burundi, seeks to address the deepening crisis in Gabon. The recent coup not only marks the end of the Bongo family’s nearly sixty years in power but also highlights the ongoing struggle of regional powers to reverse the recurring coups that have plagued West and Central Africa in recent years.

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), a political bloc representing Central Africa, has strongly condemned the coup. In a statement issued by ECCAS, they announced an imminent meeting of heads of state to discuss and determine an appropriate response to the situation. However, no specific date has been given yet for this meeting.

The coup in Gabon culminated in General Brice Oligui Nguema, the former head of the presidential guard, being appointed as the country’s new leader. The swift and decisive action of the military has created a conundrum for the region, as it grapples with the challenge of effectively dealing with the recurring pattern of coups.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who currently chairs the West African bloc ECOWAS, expressed his concerns over the contagion of autocracy spreading across the continent. He emphasized the urgent need for African leaders to work together to contain this alarming trend. ECOWAS has previously taken a strong stance against military intervention, as evidenced by their actions in Niger, where they threatened military intervention and imposed sanctions following a coup in July. However, the military government in Niger remains defiant, along with other military leaders who have managed to retain power in the face of international pressure.

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), mirroring ECOWAS’s concerns, condemned the Gabon coup and expressed its intentions to convene a meeting of heads of state to determine an appropriate course of action. The reluctance of other regional bodies, such as CEMAC, the economic body for Central African countries, to respond more assertively can be attributed to the fear of a contagion of coups among countries with similar regimes to the Bongo dynasty.

The recent coup in Gabon is indicative of a broader trend that has been witnessed in the past four years, with coups taking place in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger. These incidents underscore the limited leverage of African powers in dealing with military takeovers once they occur.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the AU Peace and Security Council?

A: The AU Peace and Security Council is a branch of the African Union responsible for maintaining peace, stability, and security across the continent. It plays a crucial role in resolving conflicts and coordinating efforts to address crises.

Q: What is ECOWAS?

A: ECOWAS stands for the Economic Community of West African States. It is a regional political and economic union made up of fifteen West African countries. ECOWAS aims to promote economic integration, peace, and stability in the region.

