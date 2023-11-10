African President Raises Concerns Over Russia’s Potential Influence Amid Political Unrest

Amidst ongoing political unrest in Niger, President Mohamed Bazoum has expressed concerns about the potential for Russia to gain a foothold and advance its interests on the African continent. The president warns that with an open invitation from the coup plotters and their allies in the central Sahel region, Russia’s influence could expand through the Wagner Group, known for its brutal terrorism tactics in Ukraine.

Additionally, Bazoum fears that terrorist movements like Boko Haram could take advantage of Niger’s instability to launch attacks on neighboring countries and undermine global peace, safety, and freedom. He highlights the risk of these terrorist groups targeting the youth with anti-Western indoctrination, turning them against the very partners who are supporting efforts to build a more hopeful future.

The current political situation in Niger has attracted attention from Russia’s infamous mercenary group, the Wagner Group. Niger’s rich uranium production makes it an appealing target for the group’s interests. Some celebrations following the coup showed individuals waving Russian flags and proclaiming their support for Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the exiled leader of the Wagner Group, celebrated the coup in Niger, claiming it had been brewing for years. He argued that former colonizers are attempting to control African nations by filling them with terrorists and insurgent formations, creating significant security crises.

Reports suggest that the Wagner Group has already established communication with neighboring Mali, which sought their help after ousting the French military. There are indications that the group could soon move into Burkina Faso as well.

President Bazoum has called on the international community, including the United States, to help restore constitutional order in Niger. However, shortly after this appeal, the U.S. announced plans to evacuate some American citizens from Niger due to safety concerns. The Pentagon emphasized that their military commitment to Niger remains unaltered, despite the evacuation.

The ongoing crisis in Niger has elicited a show of confidence from the Pentagon, affirming their unwavering commitment to their counterterrorism partnership with Niger. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ordered the temporary departure of non-emergency personnel and eligible family members due to “ongoing developments” and as a precautionary measure. Blinken emphasized the U.S.’s dedication to its relationship with the people of Niger and assured that the embassy would remain open.

As political instability persists in Niger, concerns about Russia’s potential influence loom large. The international community’s response and efforts to restore stability will be crucial in preventing further deterioration of the situation and safeguarding the region’s security.

(Sources: The Washington Post, The Associated Press)