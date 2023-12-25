Citizens of an African nation recently participated in a referendum and voted in favor of a new constitution. The referendum, held earlier this month, saw a turnout of 64% of eligible voters, out of which 86% approved the new constitution. This development has been seen by critics as a move that could solidify the power of the junta leader, Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The country’s military officials have highlighted the significance of this constitutional change in relation to next year’s elections. They have suggested that this vote could pave the way for a return to democratic rule, which has been promised for a long time. The military took control of the nation in 2021 following the death of former president Idriss Deby during a conflict with insurgents.

Under the newly approved constitution, the African nation will continue to function as a unitary state, maintaining its independence. However, some opposition groups argued for the establishment of a federal state, claiming that it would foster development within the country.

Despite the overall outcome of the referendum, many opponents of the junta raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the voting process. They argued that the junta had excessive control over the entire referendum process, casting doubts on the legitimacy of the results.

Initially, Mahamat Idriss Deby had promised an 18-month transition period, leading up to the elections after his father’s death. However, the government adopted resolutions last year to postpone the elections until 2024, enabling Deby to potentially run for president in the future.

Earlier this year, the government successfully thwarted an attempt to destabilize the nation and undermine the constitution. As a result, 11 individuals, including soldiers and human rights activists, were arrested and brought before the high court in the capital city, N’Djamena. These individuals faced multiple charges, including undermining the constitutional order and criminal association.

Mahamat Idriss Deby assumed the position of head of state following his father’s passing in April 2021, deviating from the Chadian constitution’s prescribed line of succession. Initially labeled as a coup d’état by opposition parties, they later accepted Deby as the interim leader for a period of 18 months.

In October 2022, security forces in Chad resorted to violence against anti-government protesters, resulting in the loss of at least 60 lives. This incident has been widely criticized as an attempt to suppress dissenting voices within the country.

