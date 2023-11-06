Africa Takes Bold Steps to Combat Climate Change and Drive Renewable Energy

African political and business leaders have come together to tackle the pressing climate challenges on their continent. The recently concluded Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya culminated in the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration, which calls for new global taxes and reforms to international financial institutions to fund climate change action. This declaration will be the basis of their negotiating position at the upcoming COP28 summit in November.

One of the key focuses of the summit was the mobilization of financing to address extreme weather events, conserve natural resources, and develop renewable energy. Africa has long suffered the consequences of climate change despite contributing only 2-3 percent of global emissions. Droughts in the Horn of Africa and floods in Central and West Africa have become increasingly frequent in recent years.

Addressing the summit, Kenyan President William Ruto emphasized Africa’s potential as a green industrial hub and the importance of unlocking its vast renewable energy resources. With a young population and significant reserves of cobalt, manganese, and platinum crucial for batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, Africa is well-placed to lead the transition to clean energy.

Efforts to boost investment in renewables received a significant boost with the announcement of $23 billion in financing from the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) for green growth, mitigation, and adaptation efforts. The United Arab Emirates also pledged $4.5 billion, while Germany committed $482.31 million for the development of green energy infrastructure. However, the summit highlighted the significant challenge of providing electricity access to the hundreds of millions who currently lack it.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the AfDB emphasized the importance of concessional funding to encourage private sector investment in Africa’s energy sector. A report by the two organizations stated that around $28 billion per year of concessional capital is needed to mobilize $90 billion of private sector investment by 2030.

While there is optimism about the political will to take action, analysts and activists remain divided on the effectiveness of the summit and the need for tangible actions on the ground. The summit also saw calls to reject carbon markets as “bogus solutions,” with concerns about the pricing disparities that Africa faces in the voluntary carbon market. Environmental groups argue that carbon markets can provide a free pass for polluters and call for stricter regulations.

The Africa Climate Summit has set the stage for the United Nations climate change conference in Dubai in December. This gathering of leaders from government, business, and civil society is a pivotal moment for Africa to drive climate action and sustainable development. By leveraging its renewable energy potential and forging partnerships, Africa can play a transformative role in addressing the climate crisis and shaping a more sustainable future for the continent and the world.