African Leaders Propose Global Carbon Tax to Combat Climate Change

African leaders attending the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya have put forth a groundbreaking proposal for a global carbon tax regime. The Nairobi Declaration, released at the conclusion of the three-day summit, demands that major polluters increase their financial contributions to assist poorer nations. The African heads of state intend to use this declaration as the foundation for their negotiations at the upcoming COP28 summit in November.

The primary focus of the African Climate Summit was to strategize how to secure funding for adapting to the increasingly severe climate conditions, conserving natural resources, and promoting the use of renewable energy. Africa is particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change, yet it only receives around 12% of the estimated $300 billion needed annually to adequately address these challenges.

The Nairobi Declaration calls upon world leaders to endorse a global carbon taxation regime, which would encompass a carbon tax on fossil fuel trade, maritime transport, and aviation. This system could be further supplemented by a global financial transaction tax. The declaration argues that these measures would facilitate extensive financing for climate-related investments, while also safeguarding tax increases from geopolitical and domestic political pressures.

While approximately two dozen countries currently impose taxes on carbon, the notion of establishing a global carbon tax regime has so far failed to gain significant support. Nonetheless, this proposal from African leaders breathes new life into the conversation surrounding such a system.

In discussing the topic, President William Ruto of Kenya referred to past proposals for a financial transaction tax in the European Union. Although the idea of using revenue from this tax to fund environmental priorities was suggested by conservation groups in 2011, it did not garner the necessary unanimous approval to become law.

Joab Bwire Okanda, a senior advisor at the Christian Aid charity, commended the call for a global carbon tax, but emphasized that it must be accompanied by tangible action from polluters. He stressed the need to move away from “false solutions” like carbon credits, which allow polluters to offset their emissions without taking substantial measures to reduce them.

Critics argue that carbon credits enable major polluters to continue emitting greenhouse gases. These credits function as a pretext, allowing companies to finance green projects elsewhere instead of directly addressing their own carbon footprint.

While the Africa Climate Summit saw commitments totaling $23 billion from international governments, development banks, private investors, and philanthropists for green projects, African leaders acknowledge that these investments merely scratch the surface of the continent’s financial requirements. They called for systemic changes that focus on long-term solutions.

Some analysts and activists expressed concern that the summit did not sufficiently address how Africa can adapt to extreme weather events, which pose significant challenges for the continent. Additionally, protesters voiced their opposition to Africa’s plan to sell carbon credits to foreign countries. Nevertheless, the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI) has garnered interest from various foreign companies and countries, including the United Arab Emirates, which pledged to purchase $450 million worth of credits.

