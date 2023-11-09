Spiro Revolutionizes Transportation in Kenya with Electric Vehicles

Spiro, a forward-thinking startup, is revolutionizing transportation in Kenya by introducing electric vehicles to replace fuel-consuming motorbikes and scooters. In a significant move, the company plans to deploy 1.2 million electric vehicles in the East African country, marking its biggest deployment to date. This expansion to Kenya follows successful operations in Benin, Togo, and Rwanda, where Spiro currently has a fleet of 10,000 bikes in operation. Additionally, the company plans to roll out 140,000 bikes in Uganda over the next five years.

By eliminating polluting vehicles from the road, Spiro aims to not only reduce pollution sources but completely eliminate them. Through a trade-in program, old bikes are recycled and repurposed, ensuring the sustainable use of resources. In Kenya, drivers will be offered an attractive incentive of 50,000 Kenyan shillings (approximately $344) to swap their existing bikes for electric ones. They will also have access to battery-swapping stations, where they can easily replace depleted batteries with fully charged ones by paying a daily subscription fee.

Spiro’s initiative not only reduces air pollution associated with petrol and diesel vehicles but also provides significant cost savings for drivers in terms of fuel and maintenance. Drivers who have joined the scheme as motorbike taxi operators have reported an increase in profits from approximately $6 to $11 per day.

Spiro’s expansion aligns with the growing demand for electric transportation in Africa. With a projected growth of electric and petrol motorbikes making up over 45% of sub-Saharan Africa’s vehicle fleet by 2040, there is a need for reliable electrification solutions to prevent the continent from becoming a dumping ground for polluting vehicles. Initiatives like Spiro, along with other startups like Roam and Ampersand, are playing a crucial role in facilitating this transition to electric mobility.

To ensure the success of its electric vehicle deployment, Spiro is committed to establishing a network of 3,000 reliable and accessible battery-swapping stations across Kenya. This will address drivers’ range anxiety and contribute to the development of a robust electric vehicle infrastructure. Additionally, the company plans to manufacture its bikes locally in Kenya, creating jobs and transferring knowledge, technology, and skills to the market in a sustainable manner.

As Kenya embraces the electric revolution in transportation, the country is making significant strides towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. Spiro’s initiative, backed by government support and a focus on developing charging infrastructure, is a positive step towards reducing emissions and creating a greener environment for all.