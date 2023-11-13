Afghan Migrants Urged to Leave Pakistan Amidst Threats of Forced Return

In a recent development, Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan have been issued a directive to voluntarily leave the country or face the possibility of forced deportation. The decision comes amidst increasing pressure on the Pakistani government to address the issue of Afghan migrants who have sought refuge within its borders for years.

The directive, which was issued by Pakistani authorities, urges Afghan migrants to comply with the repatriation process to ensure a smooth transition back to their home country. While the exact number of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan is unclear, estimates range from hundreds of thousands to over 1.4 million individuals.

As tensions rise and resources become scarce, Pakistan is grappling with the economic and social challenges posed by hosting a large number of Afghan refugees. The country has been providing assistance to Afghan migrants for decades, but the strain on public resources has led to calls for stricter immigration policies.

The Pakistani government has made efforts to facilitate the voluntary return of Afghan refugees, providing financial incentives and assistance packages to those who choose to repatriate. Additionally, officials have emphasized the importance of Afghanistan stabilizing and creating conducive conditions for its citizens to return and rebuild their lives in their home country.

