Pakistan’s Deadline for Expelling Afghan Migrants Sparks Exodus

Amidst the looming Nov. 1 deadline set by Pakistan for undocumented migrants to leave the country, a significant exodus of Afghan nationals has begun. The Afghan government confirmed that around 60,000 Afghans returned from Pakistan between Sept 23 to Oct 22, after Pakistan announced its plan to expel undocumented migrants.

The pressure is felt most heavily in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area, home to one of Pakistan’s largest Afghan settlements, where bus services have been overwhelmed by the sudden surge of people heading to Afghanistan. Bus operators have had to increase the number of trips they make per week to accommodate the high demand.

The government of Pakistan has justified its actions by citing security concerns, blaming Afghan nationals for recent suicide bombings and other militant attacks. In addition, the country claims that undocumented migrants have been a drain on its resources for decades. However, critics argue that the move is tearing families apart and impacting even those Afghans with valid papers.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have expressed concern about the protection risks faced by women and girls forced to leave Pakistan. Many of these women have limited employment opportunities in Afghanistan due to social restrictions, especially for female NGO workers.

While Pakistan insists that it will not target Afghans with legal status, there have been reports of harassment towards those holding proper documents. The UNHCR data reveals that a significant number of documented Afghans have already left Pakistan out of fear of arrest.

The overall impact of Pakistan’s expulsion plan is likely to be chaotic, as numerous Afghan refugee camps face an uncertain future. The fear and desperation experienced by Afghan migrants highlight the complexity of the situation, with families being forced to make difficult decisions in order to stay together.

As the Nov. 1 deadline approaches, the fate of thousands of Afghan migrants hangs in the balance. The true test lies in how Pakistan will manage the situation, striking a balance between security concerns and the humanitarian needs of those who have sought refuge within its borders.