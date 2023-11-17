Pakistani Deportation of Afghan Refugees: An Unexpected Welcome from the Taliban

Afghans who were deported by Pakistan and returned to their war-ravaged homeland were met with an unexpected welcome from the Taliban-run government. Contrary to their expectations, returning refugees were puzzled to find posters wishing them a “good and comfortable life,” rifle-wielding soldiers handing out food, and bright garlands celebrating their return. Trucks were ready to transport them to tent cities where they would find shelter and receive a cash payment from the government.

While Pakistani authorities claim that the deportation drive is long overdue, analysts and humanitarian workers believe that it may play into the hands of the Taliban. The deportation campaign, involving over 300,000 Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan in recent weeks, puts pressure on the Afghan leadership to crack down on militants hiding in the rugged border mountains. Despite denying harboring militants, these deportations may present an opportunity for the Taliban government to showcase its capabilities in managing a major humanitarian crisis and welcoming returnees.

Although UN agencies and international organizations provide assistance at the border, the Taliban is presenting itself as in charge. Refugee camps are adorned with the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate flags, soldiers patrol tent cities, and free SIM cards are distributed by Afghan carriers. The Taliban is seizing this opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to serving the Afghan people.

However, the coming days pose challenges for the returning refugees. Many are facing their first real winter in the Hindu Kush region after leaving the tropical climate of southern Pakistan. These refugees wonder why they were not allowed to stay in Pakistan until the end of winter, considering they were born and married there.

Pakistan has made some concessions in response to international criticism, sparing individuals waiting for resettlement in countries other than Afghanistan. However, if most other undocumented Afghan refugees are deported, it could strain Afghanistan’s fragile economy and put pressure on the government, which aims to maintain control.

The refugees arriving at the border are primarily laborers with limited possessions. Some are women forced to leave without their husbands, while others are families who left Pakistan in a rush. The majority of families arriving lack access to education, raising exaggerated expectations about the possibilities in Afghanistan. One laborer expressed hope that his 3-year-old daughter would receive an education, only to learn that girls are banned from attending school beyond sixth grade.

On the Pakistani side of the border, anxiety is growing in Afghan neighborhoods that have so far been spared from immigration raids. While teachers in Pakistan once tried to boost the spirits of Afghan students with inspirational slogans, the situation has changed.

Source: This article is a unique creation based on multiple sources.