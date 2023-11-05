Afghanistan’s Embassy in India Suspends Operations: Impact of Recognizing Taliban Government

In a surprising development, Afghanistan’s Embassy in India has announced the suspension of its operations. This decision comes as a result of India’s refusal to recognize the Taliban government that assumed power in Afghanistan earlier this year. The embassy has been allowed to continue operating under the ambassador and mission staff appointed by ousted President Ashraf Ghani, but with diminishing support from New Delhi.

The embassy cited several reasons for its closure, including the challenges posed by reduced staff and resources. It also mentioned the lack of timely and sufficient support from visa renewal for diplomats, making it increasingly difficult to fulfill its obligations. Furthermore, it highlighted the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul as a significant factor in failing to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan’s interests.

Contrary to some rumors, the embassy categorically refuted claims of internal strife among its staff and denied any diplomats using the crisis as an opportunity to seek asylum in another country. However, according to three embassy officials cited by Reuters, the ambassador and some senior diplomats have already left India and obtained asylum in Europe and the United States.

India has stated that it will align its recognition of the Taliban government with the decision of the United Nations. This approach reflects India’s cautious approach in responding to the evolving situation in Afghanistan. China, on the other hand, has taken the bold step of formally naming a new ambassador to Afghanistan, becoming the first country to do so since the Taliban takeover.

The closure of the Afghan Embassy in India marks a significant setback in diplomatic relations between the two countries. It raises questions about the future trajectory of India’s engagement with Afghanistan and its approach to the Taliban government. The international community will closely monitor India’s stance as it could have a ripple effect on how other countries interact with the Taliban regime. Ultimately, the recognition of the Taliban government will have far-reaching consequences for both Afghanistan and its diplomatic relationships worldwide.