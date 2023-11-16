Afghanistan Emerges as Global Hub for Methamphetamine Production Despite Taliban’s Anti-Narcotics Efforts

Afghanistan, a country known for its opium production and role as a heroin source, has now become the fastest-growing manufacturer of methamphetamine in the world, according to a recent report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC).

Contrary to expectations, the Taliban’s declaration of a war on narcotics after regaining power in August 2021 has not deterred the rise of meth production in the country. The UNODC report highlights the use of legally available substances and the ephedra plant, which grows abundantly in Afghanistan’s wild, as the primary sources for meth manufacturing.

Afghanistan’s emergence as a major producer of meth poses a serious threat to national and regional health and security. The illicit drug market could be disrupted, leading to an increase in addiction rates. Meth seizures suspected to originate from Afghanistan have already been reported in the European Union and east Africa.

The UNODC report reveals a significant increase in meth seizure totals within Afghanistan, rising from less than 100 kilograms in 2019 to nearly 2,700 kilograms in 2021. This alarming jump in production suggests a substantial escalation in manufacturing. However, due to limited data availability, the report does not provide information on the exact worth of Afghanistan’s meth supply, the quantities produced, or domestic usage.

Methamphetamine production offers certain advantages over the production of heroin or cocaine, especially in a country like Afghanistan. “You don’t need to wait for something to grow,” explains Angela Me, the chief of the UNODC’s Research and Trend Analysis Branch. “You don’t need land. You just need the cooks and the know-how. Meth labs are mobile, they’re hidden.” Furthermore, the ephedra plant, which is not found in other major meth-producing countries like Myanmar and Mexico, enables expansive production. Its widespread legal availability in Afghanistan plays a crucial role.

The impact of the Taliban’s drug crackdown on meth supplies is still uncertain. While the Taliban-run government has officially prohibited all cultivation, production, sale, and use of intoxicants and narcotics, it remains challenging to eradicate these activities entirely. The Interior Ministry spokesperson, Abdul Mateen Qani, admits that although significant progress has been made in destroying factories and cultivated land associated with narcotics production, it is not possible to eliminate the problem entirely in such a short period.

The dire socio-economic conditions in Afghanistan, including drought, extreme poverty, and the lingering consequences of decades of war and natural disasters, have contributed to the flourishing illicit drug market. The collapse of the Western-backed government and the subsequent halt of international financing have further plunged the economy into disarray, compelling many individuals to turn to illegal cultivation and trafficking as a means of survival.

This economic downturn, coupled with widespread poverty, hunger, and addiction, has led to a surge in drug-related healthcare needs. Anonymous Afghan health officials reveal that approximately 20,000 people, mostly suffering from crystal meth addiction, are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the country. Shockingly, this number includes 350 women, with children also in need of treatment, although specific figures are unspecified.

The rapid rise of Afghanistan as a global hub for methamphetamine production despite the Taliban’s efforts to combat narcotics presents a complex challenge. It underscores the necessity of dynamic and comprehensive strategies to address both the immediate consequences of increased drug production and the broader socio-economic issues that perpetuate the drug trade.