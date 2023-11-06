Devastating Earthquakes Continue to Plague Western Afghanistan

A new earthquake has rocked western Afghanistan, further exacerbating the already dire situation in the region. The latest quake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale, struck at 05:10 local time on Wednesday, approximately 28km north of the city of Herat. This comes just days after two large earthquakes caused widespread destruction, claiming the lives of over 1,000 people.

Preliminary reports indicate that more than 100 individuals have been injured and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Unfortunately, the full extent of the damage and impact is yet to be determined. Many affected residents were already sleeping outdoors following the destruction of their homes during the previous quakes. Adding to the challenging circumstances, aid agencies have reported a scarcity of essential supplies such as blankets and food.

Eyewitnesses have recounted the terrifying moments during the latest earthquake. One individual, residing in central Herat, recalled waking up in the midst of intense shaking and immediately fleeing her home. The trauma was compounded by hours of sleep deprivation in the preceding days. She described the experience as being incredibly close to the brink of death. Like many others, she sought safety on the outskirts of the city, joining the multitude of people who have been forced to sleep in tents since the initial quake.

The affected area, particularly the rural district of Zindajan, located 40km away from Herat, has witnessed substantial devastation. Images captured after the tremors show entire houses reduced to rubble, unable to withstand the immense force of the earthquakes. Sadly, Afghanistan has a history of frequent earthquakes, with the Hindu Kush mountain range being especially prone due to its proximity to the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

As the region grapples with continual seismic activity, it is crucial for the international community to rally together and provide the necessary support to alleviate the suffering of the affected population. Efforts must focus not only on immediate relief but also on long-term strategies to enhance resilience and preparedness in the face of future disasters. It is through united global action that we can offer a glimmer of hope to the resilient people of western Afghanistan.