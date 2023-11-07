Survivors Seek Shelter After Devastating Quakes Strike Afghanistan

A devastating earthquake struck western Afghanistan, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds injured and homeless. The powerful tremor, measuring 6.3 magnitude, hit approximately 21 miles outside of Herat, the capital of Herat Province. This comes just days after a series of earthquakes and aftershocks claimed over 2,000 lives in the same region.

The previous earthquake centered in Zenda Jan district, just 25 miles outside of Herat, resulted in entire villages being reduced to rubble. Shockingly, United Nations officials reported that over 90% of the casualties were women and children. The initial earthquake was so sudden and intense that people mistook it for an explosion and fled into their homes. Unfortunately, these homes did not provide the safety they sought.

As a result, many people were already sleeping in tents due to the fear of further tremors. However, Sunday’s earthquake adds to the psychological trauma with its own aftershocks. The fear and panic among survivors are palpable, and people are unwilling to sleep in their damaged houses.

The situation is so dire that residents are fleeing Herat, fearing the possibility of more aftershocks. Even nearby jails have released prisoners to prevent a potential collapse of the facilities. The streets are filled with displaced individuals seeking shelter in neighboring provinces or finding refuge in temporary locations such as roads and parks.

While the immediate concern lies in providing shelter and aid to the survivors, experts warn that the threat of aftershocks remains. These secondary tremors occur as rocks readjust following the initial earthquake. The ongoing risk further adds to the sense of insecurity and strain on the affected population.

As relief efforts continue, it is crucial to address not only the physical needs but also the psychological impact on the survivors. Rebuilding lives and homes will take time, but providing a sense of safety and stability is paramount in the recovery process.