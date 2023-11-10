Afghan Rights Campaigner Released from Prison: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Crackdown

In a recent turn of events, Matiullah Wesa, an Afghan rights campaigner who fought tirelessly for girls’ education, has been released by the Taliban authorities after spending seven months behind bars. Wesa, who devoted his life to promoting education for girls, was arrested on charges of “propaganda against the government” earlier this year.

Wesa’s release brings some respite, but the plight of numerous other activists still languishing in Taliban custody cannot be ignored. Richard Bennett, the UN’s top expert on human rights in Afghanistan, welcomed Wesa’s release while underscoring the urgent need for the immediate and unconditional freedom of all Afghanistan human rights defenders arbitrarily detained by the Taliban.

Founder of the non-profit organization Pen Path, Wesa had spent over a decade tirelessly working to ensure access to education, reviving schools and establishing libraries in rural areas afflicted by violence. Even after the Taliban takeover in 2021, which imposed severe restrictions on women and girls, Wesa remained committed to his cause, vowing to continue his efforts.

The arrest of Wesa sparked global outcry, with the United Nations and international rights groups decrying the Taliban’s crackdown on peaceful activism supporting women’s rights. Sahar Fetrat, an Afghan researcher with Human Rights Watch, emphasized that the Taliban’s fear of men and women standing together unitedly for a better Afghanistan led them to resort to increasingly oppressive tactics, from detaining women protesters to intimidating and abusing men involved in peaceful activism.

While Wesa’s release offers a glimmer of hope, the erosion of press freedoms in Afghanistan remains a pressing concern. The recent release of French-Afghan journalist Mortaza Behboudi, who spent nine months in jail on charges of espionage, shed light on the stifling climate for journalists in the country. Behboudi lamented the censorship pervasive in Afghanistan, stating that taking a simple street photograph could lead to arrest, highlighting the complete erosion of freedom of expression and press in the country.

As Afghanistan ranked last in women’s inclusion, justice, and security in the recent report by the Georgetown Institute for Peace, Women, and Security, Wesa’s release acts as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for human rights and the urgent need to safeguard the hard-fought gains made in recent years.