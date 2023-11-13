Taliban Frees Education Activist Matiullah Wesa: A Triumph for Human Rights

In an inspiring turn of events, Matiullah Wesa, a passionate advocate for girls’ education in Afghanistan, has been released by Taliban authorities after spending seven months in prison. Wesa, who extensively traveled throughout the country to promote access to education for girls, was arrested in March on charges of “propaganda against the government.” However, his release signifies a glimmer of hope in a country grappling with restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

Wesa’s relentless efforts to ensure education for all children led him to establish the nonprofit organization Pen Path. For over a decade, he dedicated himself to reviving schools that had been forced to close due to violence and creating libraries in rural villages. Even after the Taliban seized control of Kabul in 2021 and imposed severe limitations on girls and women, including banning them from schools, parks, gyms, and government jobs, Wesa vowed to persist in his mission.

The arrest and subsequent release of Wesa have brought worldwide attention to the growing crackdown on activism in Afghanistan, particularly in support of women’s rights. The United Nations and various international rights groups have expressed concern over the Taliban’s suppression of “peaceful activism.” Activists like Wesa are being targeted, with the Taliban resorting to abductions, detentions, and intimidation to discourage individuals from advocating for a better Afghanistan.

Sahar Fetrat, an Afghan researcher with the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, shed light on the Taliban’s fear of unified efforts by Afghan men and women fighting for their rights. Fetrat emphasized that the Taliban’s oppressive measures extend to both genders, as they aim to undermine any form of resistance that challenges their authority.

The recent release of Wesa also followed the freedom granted to Mortaza Behboudi, a French-Afghan journalist who had been detained for nine months on suspicion of espionage. Behboudi lamented the decline of press freedoms in Afghanistan, highlighting the pervasive censorship and restrictions faced by journalists. The erosion of freedom of expression has resulted in a stifling environment for media professionals, leaving them vulnerable to arrests and surveillance.

While Wesa’s release is undoubtedly a cause for celebration, it is crucial to recognize that many more human rights defenders in Afghanistan remain arbitrarily detained. The United Nations’ foremost expert on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Afghan human rights defenders who have been wrongfully imprisoned for exercising their fundamental rights. By championing their freedom, we uphold the values of justice and equality that are essential for a progressive society.

