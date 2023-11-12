An Unexpected Shake: Earthquake Tremors Rock Northern India

Aug 06, 2023, 12:03AM IST

Source: TOI.in

An earthquake of considerable magnitude struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, sending tremors that reverberated across the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi and Ghaziabad. Startled and anxious residents hurriedly evacuated their homes, seeking solace and safety.

The seismic event, measuring at 5.8 on the Richter scale, shook the ground at 21:31:48 IST on August 5, 2023. The tremor, with its epicenter in the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan, occurred at a depth of 181 kilometers. Despite the distance, the impact was strongly felt in various parts of the NCR, causing alarm among locals.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, promptly acknowledged the occurrence via a tweet, expressing his concern and wishing for the well-being of all residents. Furthermore, the Delhi Police also utilized social media as a means to offer support and advice, urging citizens to contact emergency services through the number 112.

With its unpredictable nature, earthquakes often serve as reminders of our vulnerability in the face of natural disasters. Residents of the NCR were given an unexpected reminder of this reality as they experienced the ground shaking beneath them. While no major damages were reported, the incident has raised questions and prompted discussions about the region’s preparedness for such events.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the Hindu Kush region?

The Hindu Kush region is a mountainous area located in Central Asia, spanning across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan.

2. What is the Richter scale used for?

The Richter scale is used to measure the magnitude of an earthquake, indicating the energy released at the source.

3. How deep was the earthquake in Afghanistan?

The earthquake in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region occurred at a depth of 181 kilometers below the surface.

4. What is the role of the National Center for Seismology?

The National Center for Seismology is responsible for monitoring and studying seismic activity in India. It provides updates and alerts regarding earthquakes and is a valuable resource for understanding these natural occurrences.

Sources:

– TOI.in: [URL]

– National Center for Seismology: [URL]